Tiny wheelchair created for squirrel with no front paws

A squirrel who was injured in a wild animal trap and lost both his front paws has been given a set of prosthetic wheels.

The squirrel, named Karamel, was caught in a wild animal trap in the southeastern Turkish city of Batman.

Orthopedists at Istanbul's Aydin University designed the prosthetic wheels for him.

It took the squirrel a few tries to get the hang of it, but soon he was zooming along in his new wheels.

