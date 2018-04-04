So many streaming options, which to choose

There are more than a dozen streaming services out there like Netflix and Hulu, but which to choose or lose? (Source: Netflix/Hulu/Amazon)

The CBS 5 This Morning crew took a look at which ones offer what, to make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck.

Amazon Prime Video

You need to be an Amazon Prime member for this and it costs around $100 a year. If you want to pay monthly, $12.99.

This is a great streaming service if you also shop on Amazon and get home delivery. You can get free delivery on millions of items that Amazon sells.

With Prime, you also have access to lots of ad-free music as well as movies and TV shows.

Although they are starting to step up their game, Amazon doesn't have as many popular, original productions like Netflix. They do have a lot of newly released movies though, but you have to pay extra for that. There are both rent and buy options.

Netflix

They pretty much got the ball rolling on this whole streaming video thing. At first, it was DVD's delivered to your home, but a huge chunk of their business is online viewing.

Netflix costs $10.99 a month for high def streaming. This is the service for you if you like binge-worthy, popular TV shows like Stranger Things and The Crown.

They've also partnered with a lot of famous comedians and offer a ton of stand-up specials.

They of course have movies, but the new releases tend to be a bit limited. The good part is there's not extra charges for those movies, the monthly price includes everything.

Hulu

This is a good service if you like a lot of current networks TV shows.

They host content from ABC, FOX and NBC.

Hulu cost is $7.99 a month for the basic package. If you go with Hulu, you are going to have to sit through some ads. You can pay a bit more each month for ad-free viewing if you want.

They carry a ton of TV shows, but some of the older seasons are missing. So you may be limited on some shows.

One thing Hulu now offers that the others don't is Hulu Live TV. This is perfect for cord cutters who want live TV channels.

For an addition $40 a month you have access to more than 50 local and national channels like Disney, ESPN and The Food Network.

As far as local channels, cities like LA, San Francisco and Chicago will offer all local network stations, but you may be limited to a few in other cities.

