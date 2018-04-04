So many streaming options, which to choose

So many streaming options, which to choosePosted: Updated:
Phoenix PD: Woman drugged, raped while getting a tattoo
Phoenix police have arrested a tattoo artist for sexual assault charges after a woman said she was drugged and raped while getting a tattoo.More >
PD: Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
Girl’s back pain leads to leukemia diagnosis
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
Tucson mass killer left message in sign language before attack
More than seven years after the shooting, the FBI released hundreds of photos and videos detailing Jared Loughner's movements before and after the attack.More >
PD: Officers OK after officer-involved shooting at Mesa convenience store
Officers shot a suspect multiple times at a convenience store in Mesa on Wednesday, a source told Arizona's Family.More >
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.More >
Police talked with YouTube shooter hours before attack -- and say they didn't notice anything disturbing
Police talked with YouTube shooter hours before attack -- and say they didn't notice anything disturbingThe woman who opened fire at YouTube headquarters in Northern California may have been a disgruntled user of the video-sharing site.More >Eleven hours before she shot up YouTube headquarters and then killed herself, Nasim Najafi Aghdam chatted with police.More >
PD: Phoenix man stabs wife of 40 years, then tries to kill self
Police say a Phoenix man stabbed his wife of 40 years because he believed she was being unfaithful, then tried to kill himself. Ricardo Poblete, 59, faces a charge of attempted murder.More >
Woman accused of assaulting officers at Sky Harbor Airport
A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two officers at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Phoenix residents concerned by weekend murder hold town hall meeting
More than 200 people showed up to Phoenix City Hall Wednesday night for a town hall-style meeting that was organized not by city leaders, but by people who live in the Roosevelt District.More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
VIDEO: Insect glue traps could be creating a hazard... for snakes
After a Valley homeowner found a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap, experts are asking everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hiding.More >
VIDEO: FBI releases video of suspect before 2011 mass shooting in Tucson
There is new video that was made public that shows the shooter in the Tucson mass shooting in 2011 in the Safeway before the attack.More >
VIDEO: Rattlesnake found stuck in glue trap
A rattlesnake got stuck in a glue trap in the Valley and the Phoenix Herpetological Society helped save the reptile.More >
The 90-plus degree temps will stick around through next week
The 90-plus degree temps will stick around through next week. Royal Norman has the forecast.More >
VIDEO: SUV strikes 2 men, then plows into gas station
An SUV was attempting to turn into a Chevron gas station near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road when it struck two men and rammed into the building just after 1 a.m.More >
RAW VIDEO: 2011 Tucson shooting Safeway surveillance video
Surveillance video of the 2011 shooting at a Safeway store in Tucson.More >