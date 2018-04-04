Spinach Mushroom & Beer Braised Bison Stuffed Poblanos and Enchiladas

Courtesy of Chef Aaron Pool, Owner of Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup

Spinach Mushroom

Ingredients

• 1 Tablespoon Butter

• 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

• 8 ounces Mushrooms, sliced

• 16 ounces Spinach

• 1.2 Teaspoon Salt

• ¼ Teaspoon Black Pepper

• 1 Garlic Clove Chopped

• ½ Cup Chicken Broth

• 1 ½ Teaspoons Chili Powder

Utensils

• Knife

• Cutting Board

• Saute Pan

• Saute Pan Lid

Directions

1. Slice Mushrooms

2. Add butter and Olive oil to a sauté pan. Melt butter in oil. Add Mushrooms.

3. Saute Mushrooms on medium-high heat until tender and a little golden.

4. Add chili powder and chicken stock until coated with mushrooms.

5. Add garlic.

6. Add spinach. Cover with lid. Check and stir until spinach is all cooked.

7. Add salt and pepper.

Beer Braised Bison

Ingredients

• 3 lbs Bison Sirloin (“lesser” cut will work great)

• 1 Medium White Onion, diced

• 4 Garlic Cloves, minced

• 1 Bottle Beer (whatever is in the fridge, I’d stay away from the Natty Ice)

• 1 Tablespoon Chile De Arbol

• 1 Tablespoon Chile Powder

• 2 Cups Low Sodium Beef Stock

• 1 Bay Leaf

• Kosher Salt

• Cracked Black Pepper

• Olive Oil

Utensils

• Cutting Board

• Knife

• Wood Spoon

• Measuring Cups

• Measuring Spoons

• Dutch Oven

Directions

• Preheat oven to 350

• Place bison on cutting board and season with salt and pepper.

• Heat Dutch Oven on Medium High heat with 2 count of olive oil.

• Sear Bison on both sides for 2 minutes or until golden in color.

• Remove Bison and place on cutting board. Add onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes, stirring with wooden spoon.

• Turn heat to medium and add garlic, sauté for 2-3 minutes, continuing to stir so garlic will not burn.

• Add cumin, and chile powders to mixture and cook additional 2 minutes.

• Add beer and stock to deglaze pan. Stir. Season with salt and pepper.

• Place bison in Dutch Oven and place lid on top. Put in preheated oven and cook for 4 hours.

Construct Stuffed Poblano Peppers and Enchiladas