Jaime's Local Love: Jack Grace USA revolutionizes golf shoes

Jack Grace USA offers premium golf shoes with swappable saddles.

Responding to a move toward fast fashion and customization, Valley native and founder Bart Walker invented a shoe that allows you to change the whole look in seconds.

Walker often calls himself the “accidental entrepreneur.” He never intended to start a shoe company. But, as a lifelong “shoe guy” who constantly admired footwear, Walker was frustrated by the lack of stylish shoe options.

As an avid golfer, he wanted to match his look from head to toe, but could not afford to buy dozens of golf shoes.

Then Walker had an idea: what if you could just swap out part of the shoe to match the look? He tried to call the major shoe companies and offer his idea, but they told him it was impossible.

So he experimented until he could build the shoes himself. When it came time to find a name, he finally settled on two names he liked: Jack and Grace, the names of his two kids.

At his wife’s encouragement, Walker quit his job as a banker and dove into his idea full time. Jack Grace USA is now revolutionizing the golf shoe market with quickly-customizable golf shoes.

The possibilities are endless.

Right now, only men's shoes available but women's designs are coming this year.

Jack Grace U.S.A.

Website: https://www.jackgraceusa.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackgraceUSA/

Instagram: @jackgraceusa

Twitter: @jackgraceusa

