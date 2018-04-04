As Seen On GMAZ: Wednesday, April 4

Local Love: Jack Grace USA Golf Shoes

Jack Grace offers premium golf shoes with swappable saddles. Responding to a move toward fast fashion and customization, founder Bart Walker invented a shoe that allows you to change the whole look in seconds.

Because the saddles are removable, Jack Grace can print custom designs directly onto the saddle. This works for fashion designs, seasonal patterns and as a corporate/event gift.

The Women's shoe launches later this year, responding to significant customer demand

For more information: https://www.jackgraceusa.com/

Jack Grace USA Headquarters

4411 E. Knox Rd.

Phoenix AZ 85044

Phone: (855) 522-5472

The Wildlife World Zoo

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Banner University Medical Center Family Medicine

Banner University Medical Center Family Medicine is one of the largest primary care practices in central Phoenix and is located on the campus of Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix.

The Center's care includes pediatrics, adolescents, adults, obstetrics/gynecology and geriatrics. We provide preventive care and manage chronic diseases. Family-centered maternity care is unique to our practice. We provide prenatal care, delivery, and newborn care for your baby.

The office features 22 exam rooms with specialty areas for colposcopy, IUD insertions and removals, circumcision, skin procedures, joint injections, osteopathic manipulation, toenail removals and counseling.

We embrace the Patient Centered Medical Home Care model, which seeks to improve the accessibility, comprehensiveness, safety, quality and cost effectiveness of care.

For our patients this means:

Open Access Scheduling: Physicians can usually be seen within 48 hours and often on the same day they request an appointment

Group Visits: Physicians and staff members meet with small groups of patients to help manage chronic disease issues

Use of Electronic Health Records across the continuum of Banner Health.

For more information: https://www.bannerhealth.com/locations/phoenix/banner-university-medical-center-family-medicine

Banner University Medical Center Family Medicine clinic

1300 N 12th St Ste 605

Phoenix, AZ 85006

602-839-4567

Arizona Becoming an Outdoors Woman camp April 13-15

Arizona's popular Becoming-an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program still has spaces for the annual weekend April 13-15 at a rustic camp near Prescott. Workshops range from canoeing and kayaking to birdwatching, archery, beginning fishing (fly-fishing, which is more challenging); and even photography - coached by acclaimed pros. More than 30 different classes for participants to choose from include horsemanship, geocaching, wilderness medicine, birding and hiking.

It’s a wonderful program - staffed by volunteers - promoting skills, empowerment

and adventure for women.

To learn more, visit: https://www.visitarizona.com/events/nature-and-science/becoming-an-outdoors-woman-april

To register: http://www.azwildlife.org/ht/a/GetDocumentAction/i/377290

Price:

$250 pre-registration includes lodging, meals, workshops and use of gear

Date:

Apr 13, 2018 - Apr 15, 2018

Camp Friendly Pines

933 E Friendly Pines Rd

Prescott, AZ 86303

Phone: 480-644-0077

Desert Diamond Grand Prix/ Marco Andretti

Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix takes place April 7, 2018 at ISM Raceway

This year's race will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mario Andretti's final career win, which took place at the track in 1993. As part of this celebration, members of the INDYCAR Class of 1993, including Mario Andretti, will be on site for special Q+A's and autograph sessions.

It is the ultimate open-wheel weekend experience. Fans can secure Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix tickets today at http://www.ismraceway.com/Races/IndyCar-Weekend.aspx

To learn more on Marco Andretti visit: https://www.indycar.com/Series/IndyCar-Series/Marco-Andretti

Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix

Saturday, April 7th

125 S Avondale Blvd (14.44 mi)

Avondale, Arizona 85323

Phone: (623) 463-5400

Jeff Dayton at Sound Bites Grill

Jeff Dayton TWO shows at Sound Bites Grill, Sedona, AZ. Friday April 6. Country Dance Night. Saturday April 7 SALUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL show

Jeff was Glen Campbell's bandleader and guitarist for 15 years. They toured the world together and Jeff’s show performs all the hits the way they did with Glen, plus Jeff shares the stories from the road and behind the songs.

The Jeff Dayton Band was one of the Valley's best from 1984 to 200 when Jeff moved to Nashville. They won top awards, scored a #1 record at KNIX and were voted Best Of The Decade's Best for the 80s and 90s.

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona is thrilled to present a full weekend of music from Jeff. They offer top-shelf cuisine, great customer service and million-dollar views of the Sedona canyon. Their music lineup features touring national artists and top Valley performers every week.

Jeff also won gold platinum record awards for his song recorded by George Strait, produced Buck Owens and Glen Campbell in studio. After Campbell, Jeff toured with Kenny Chesney's band and Lee Greenwood too. He's played all 50 states, appeared on the Grand Ole Opry, plus acting stints on "Nashville" and "Hawaii Five-O."

To learn more about Jeff Dayton visit: www.jeffdaytonmusic.com

Sound Bites Grill & Celebrity Showroom features fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks and casual fine dining; live entertainment nightly and an expansive patio to enjoy red rock dining views during lunch or dinner.

Friday, April 6th: Jeff is joined by top Valley musicians for a night of country hits.

$20 cover charge

Saturday, April 7th: Jeff will be joined by other Campbell alumni for his Salute to Glen Campbell concert.

Tickets range from $30-$50

For more information: www.soundbitesgrill.com

Located at The Shops at Hyatt Pinon Pointe,

Uptown Sedona/ 101 N State Route 89A, Sedona, 86336

Phone: (928) 282-2713

