Docs: Teen admits to drinking '3 or 4 beers' prior to driving wrong way in Chandler

Docs: Teen admits to drinking '3 or 4 beers' prior to driving wrong way in ChandlerPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.More >
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.More >
Boy, 11, returns home from hospital 3 years after mother shot him
Boy, 11, returns home from hospital 3 years after mother shot him
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
Manhunt on for Phoenix man in girlfriend's San Diego killing
Manhunt on for Phoenix man in girlfriend's San Diego killing
The mother of a Phoenix woman killed in San Diego pleaded for the public's help Tuesday to find her daughter's boyfriend, a former Marine charged with murder in the case.More >
The mother of a Phoenix woman killed in San Diego pleaded for the public's help Tuesday to find her daughter's boyfriend, a former Marine charged with murder in the case.More >
Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet on Hawaii hiking trail
Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet on Hawaii hiking trail
A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.More >
A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.More >
FD: SUV hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station
FD: SUV hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station
Two men are in the hospital after an SUV struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
Two men are in the hospital after an SUV struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning.More >
Woman found dead in Phoenix alley
Woman found dead in Phoenix alley
Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley Tuesday.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley Tuesday.More >
Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Phoenix looking into painting streets off-white to help with heat
Phoenix looking into painting streets off-white to help with heat
In Southern California, they've painted some residential streets an off-white color to reflect the sun, and it's something the ASU Urban Climate Research Center is looking at for Phoenix.?More >
In Southern California, they've painted some residential streets an off-white color to reflect the sun, and it's something the ASU Urban Climate Research Center is looking at for Phoenix.?More >
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.More >
The Scottsdale Unified School District says it will require an elementary school principal to return any funds she received from a $3,000 bonus after parents complained she should never have qualified for the extra money in the first place.More >
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
Where are these wrong-way driving incidents happening?More>>
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >