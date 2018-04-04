Docs: Teen admits to drinking '3 or 4 beers' prior to driving wrong way in Chandler

An underage teenager admitted to drinking three or four beers after he was stopped by police for driving the wrong way on the Loop 101 and 202 in Chandler. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police received reports of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Guadalupe Road around 3:30 a.m. on April 1, according to court documents.

A witness was driving parallel with the driver, identified as 18-year-old Jose Arce-Cota.

The Chandler Police Department located Arce-Cota driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on Loop 202 at Alma School Road, court documents said.

Arce-Cota shortly after corrected himself and began traveling in the correct direction. However, officers noted he was swerving all over.

Officers attempted to stop Arce-Cota near the Loop 202 and Chandler Village Boulevard by activated their lights and sirens.

Arce-Cota slowed to 30 miles per hour, then sped back up to 65, court documents said.

A felony stop was conducted and a Chandler police vehicle moved in front of the vehicle as soon as Arce-Cota began to exit on Kyrene Road.

Officers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage in Arce-Cota's breath and observed him slurring his speech.

During the stop, Arce-Cota admitted to an officer of having "three or four" beers prior to driving.

