Chandler man arrested with thousands of child porn images after wife reports him

A Chandler man has been arrested for possession of child porn after his wife found the images on his tablet.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Dennis Kenniker had thousands of child porn images in his possession on a thumb drive at the time of his arrest.

Kenniker was arrested at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, where he works as transport officer contracted with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 22.

Documents state that the man's wife found the images on his tablet for the first time in November 2017 and found additional images in February 2018.

The wife told police she had not reported the images sooner because Kenniker had threatened to kill her and her dog. Documents state that the wife had an order of protection against Kenniker.

A medical professional determined the children in 10 of the photos were under 13 years of age.

Kenniker admitted to downloading and possessing the child porn and told police he has been doing it for four years. Kenniker told detectives he was 'unable to control' himself.

Kenniker was arrested and booked on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

