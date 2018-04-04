FD: Truck hits 2 men, crashes into Phoenix gas station

Two men are in the hospital after a truck struck them and then barrelled into a Phoenix gas station early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A truck was attempting to turn into a Chevron gas station near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road when it struck two men and rammed into the building just after 1 a.m., according to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Two men, a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, were transported to a local hospital. The 20-year-old man is in critical condition and the 22-year-old man is in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Van Hook said.

A man, woman and toddler were inside the truck that struck the men and building. They were uninjured.

At this time it is unclear if impairment was a factor.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

Forty-third Avenue is closed in both directions just north of Thomas Road while police investigate.

