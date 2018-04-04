Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify for

Scottsdale principal received bonus pay she didn't qualify forPosted: Updated:
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.More >
Boy, 11, returns home from hospital 3 years after mother shot him
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet on Hawaii hiking trail
A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.More >
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
Manhunt on for Phoenix man in girlfriend's San Diego killing
The mother of a Phoenix woman killed in San Diego pleaded for the public's help Tuesday to find her daughter's boyfriend, a former Marine charged with murder in the case.More >
Woman found dead in Phoenix alley
Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley Tuesday.More >
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
Phoenix looking into painting streets off-white to help with heat
In Southern California, they've painted some residential streets an off-white color to reflect the sun, and it's something the ASU Urban Climate Research Center is looking at for Phoenix.?More >
Father who left son to die after crash found guilty of murder
A New Jersey man who left his 2-year-old son to die in a crash he caused after shoplifting from Walmart has been found guilty of murder.More >
PD: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.More >
Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Phoenix school district passes resolution to support teachers in 'Red For Ed' movement
As teachers across the state plan a "walk-in" for Wednesday, one district passed a resolution throwing its support behind our educators.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
Mesa's Pioneer Park gets a makeover
It took about a year to construct the playground, which has multiple level structures, bridges, swings, climbing ropes, rock walls and lots of slides.More >
Authorities ID hiker who died after falling off east Oahu trail
VIDEO: A vending machine... for cars
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. [It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale principal collects bonus pay she didn't qualify for, parents say
Parents say a principal at an elementary school in Scottsdale collected a $3,000 bonus she didn't qualify for. Story: http://bit.ly/2GVVOPlMore >
Woman opens fire at YouTube, 4 wounded and shooter dead
A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, wounding four people before she shot and killed herself and prompted panic as employees hid and tried to flee, police and witnesses said. (CNN)More >
VIDEO: Rattlesnake found stuck in glue trap
A rattlesnake got stuck in a glue trap in the Valley and the Phoenix Herpetological Society helped save the reptile.More >