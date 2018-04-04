Dozens of 'walk-ins' planned at Phoenix-area schools

Teachers and parents are planning a special "walk-ins" at schools around the Valley on Wednesday morning.

They are expected to enter the school at the same time, possibly walking arm and arm, to show a peaceful gesture in support of teachers.

The participants will most likely be wearing red, as part of the "Red for Ed" movement.

After they walk in together, teachers will go to class and parents will leave. The walk-in will happen before school, so classes aren't expected to be impacted.

Last week, teachers demanded a 20-percent salary increase, as well as a permanent salary structure with annual raises.

National Education Association data shows Arizona teachers are paid around $47,000 annually, compared to a national average of about $58,000.

The Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association issued a report in December that described a "severe" teacher shortage, with nearly 2,000 vacant positions statewide.

Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican leadership at the state Capitol has previously said they are sticking to 1 percent raise and whatever school districts can get out of $100 million in extra cash that has been put into the current budget proposal.

Washington Elementary School District said walk-ins would happen at its schools. The Gilbert Public School District also said walk-ins are planned there but didn't how many would take part. The district has 40 schools.

The following schools will also take part:

Dobson High School

Riggs Elementary School

Norterra Canyon Elementary School

Madison Heights Elementary School

Sequoia Pathfinder Academy

Glendale Landmark School

Paseo Hills Elementary School

