Mesa's Pioneer Park gets a makeover

Mesa's Pioneer Park gets a makeoverPosted: Updated:
Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet on Hawaii hiking trail
A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.More >
Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
PD: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.More >
Father who left son to die after crash found guilty of murder
A New Jersey man who left his 2-year-old son to die in a crash he caused after shoplifting from Walmart has been found guilty of murder.More >
Ahwatukee restaurant forced to close temporarily, landlord accused of not paying water bill
A local restaurant owner said he's caught in the middle of a dispute over water between his landlord and the City of Phoenix.More >
'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
Chandler father of nine fights for his life
"Ya know it's a step at a time, all of life is" said Don Conover. For 45-year-old Don Conover life's next step was in slow motion.More >
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
Texting 911 capability now available in Maricopa County
As of today, people in Arizona have another way to get help in an emergency, according to a news release from the Glendale Fire Dept.More >
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
3 On Your Side
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
Mesa's Pioneer Park gets a makeover
It took about a year to construct the playground, which has multiple level structures, bridges, swings, climbing ropes, rock walls and lots of slides.More >
If MLB allowed pitchers to wear masks would they use them?
A line-drive hit straight back at the pitcher is one of the scariest moments in baseball.More >
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Authorities ID hiker who died after falling off east Oahu trail
VIDEO: Ahwatukee business caught in water fight
A business in Ahwatukee said it is caught in the middle of a water fight between the City of Phoenix and a golf course.More >
VIDEO: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Chandler father of nine fighting cancer
A Chandler father of nine kids is fighting for his life as he learns he has brain cancer. Now he wonders about the future of his family.More >
VIDEO: A vending machine... for cars
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. [It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.More >
