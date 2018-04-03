FD: Man hospitalized after crashing car into Phoenix home

The driver was the only one hurt. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is in serious but stable condition after he crashed his car into a home in Phoenix, firefighters said.

It happened near Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the man drove through a block wall for some reason and slammed into a home.

A window and the structure of the home was damaged.

It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was the only one hurt.

Police officers are investigating what led up to the crash.

