Gov. Ducey plans to spend $11 million for more police on K-12 campuses

Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing to spend $11 million for more cops on campuses, according to a draft proposal of his school safety plan obtained Tuesday.

The draft language has already met resistance by House Democrats who say it doesn't go far enough because the legislative proposal does not include expanded background checks on gun purchases.

"It's moving in the wrong direction. This plan takes for granted that gun violence will occur. We should instead work harder to prevent shootings before they happen," said state Rep. Randy Freise, a Democrat from Tucson.

Another point of contention for Democrats is paying for more school resource officers.

The minority party has said they’d like to see more money for school counselors they say would be more helpful in preventing another school shooting.

The average total cost for on resource officer is just over $100,000 a year, which includes salary and benefits, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

At that price, Ducey is looking at adding about 110 officers in a state that has nearly 2,000 school campuses.

A spokesman for the governor's office said changes could still be made before an official bill is rolled out, which could happen as early as Wednesday.

Any alterations are unlikely to include expanding background checks like closing the gun so-called "gun show loophole."

Republican leaders have said that would be a deal breaker for their members, who are strong supporters of gun rights.

"If you're looking at doing background checks at private gun shows I suspect that would be problematic," said Senate President Steve Yarbrough, a Republican from Chandler.

Other details in the plan include the Severe Threat Order of Protection (or STOP order) that Ducey's staff said would make it easier to take guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

There are also plans to create a Center for School Safety in the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center.

The new center will oversee a hotline where the public can anonymously report dangerous school activity.

