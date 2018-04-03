Glendale sergeant shot by suspect out of the hospital again, police say

Officers said Sgt. Robert Livingston was released again from the hospital. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

The Glendale Police Department said on Tuesday the sergeant that was shot early last month is out of the hospital again.

Sgt. Robert "Kent" Livingston was released from the hospital this past weekend, police said.

He was able to share Easter at home with his family.

Livingston was shot by a suspect on March 2 while serving a warrant near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road. The suspect was later shot and killed.

Livingston was in the hospital for about two weeks when he was released.

But then he was readmitted to the hospital days later.

The police thanked the community for their support and well wishes and said the department is hoping for a speedy recovery for Livingston.

#Update Excited to share that Sgt. Kent Livingston was released from the hospital late this past weekend & was able to share Easter at home w/ his family. Thank you again for everyone’s support & well wishes. Starting the healing process again & hoping for a speedy recovery. ?? — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 4, 2018

