Ducey signs bill giving 1 parent embryos in divorce

Ruby Torres was denied use of her seven embryos by a court because her ex-husband no longer wanted children. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a measure allowing a parent to use embryos created during a marriage even if their divorced spouse doesn't want a child. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing a parent to use embryos created during a marriage even if their divorced spouse doesn't want a child.

The Republican governor signed the bill pushed by Sen. Nancy Barto and the social conservative group Center for Arizona Policy to on Tuesday. All but one Democrat opposed the legislation, saying it interfered with legal agreements couples sign during in-vitro fertilization treatments.

[READ MORE: AZ lawmakers consider bill that would pick sides in fight over frozen embryos]

Barto was trying to help a woman denied use of her seven embryos by a court because her ex-husband no longer wanted children. The court ordered the embryos donated under a contract the couple signed prior to their creation.

[READ MORE: Bitter divorce highlighted by fight over frozen embryos]

Barto has said she hopes an appeals court will now grant her access to her embryos.

- The Legislation is Senate Bill 1393

[MORE: Arizona politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.