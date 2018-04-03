City celebrates new crosswalk light after veteran's fight for safety

A vigil was held for a man who was hit by s car and killed at that intersection in November. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Phoenix activated a new crosswalk light Tuesday morning near Seventh Street and Jones Avenue.

The event to unveil the traffic signal came after a fatal pedestrian accident in November and years of lobbying by a veteran living in the south Phoenix community.

“It cost a little money, but I asked them, 'What is a life worth to you?'" says Harold Pickett. “It was something that was needed and something that was possible.”

The Korean War vet was not only invited to the ceremony Tuesday but he also was honored by the City of Phoenix for his efforts to make the area safer.

The community is home to dozens of veterans because of the availability of housing, case management, and health services in the area. Many of the residents, including Pickett, get around by foot.

In November 2017, a man was hit and killed crossing in the area.

Friends said he was a veteran and even held a vigil, renewing calls for safety measures. There was another fatal pedestrian accident in 2016 according to data provided by the city.

The high-intensity activated crosswalk, known as a HAWK, costs about $100,000, according to the city’s Street Transportation Department. When activated, the signal gives vehicle traffic a red light so pedestrians may safely cross.

The Street Transportation Department says another HAWK will soon be activated at Grand and 11th avenues.

