City celebrates new crosswalk light after veteran's fight for safety

Posted: Updated:
Seventh Street and Jones Avenue, Phoenix (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Seventh Street and Jones Avenue, Phoenix (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A vigil was held for a man who was hit by s car and killed at that intersection in November. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A vigil was held for a man who was hit by s car and killed at that intersection in November. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The City of Phoenix activated a new crosswalk light Tuesday morning near Seventh Street and Jones Avenue.

The event to unveil the traffic signal came after a fatal pedestrian accident in November and years of lobbying by a veteran living in the south Phoenix community.

[RELATED: Vigil held at 'dangerous' Phoenix crosswalk where ]man was struck, killed]

“It cost a little money, but I asked them, 'What is a life worth to you?'" says Harold Pickett. “It was something that was needed and something that was possible.”

The Korean War vet was not only invited to the ceremony Tuesday but he also was honored by the City of Phoenix for his efforts to make the area safer.

The community is home to dozens of veterans because of the availability of housing, case management, and health services in the area.  Many of the residents, including Pickett, get around by foot.

In November 2017, a man was hit and killed crossing in the area. 

[ORIGINAL STORY: 79-year-old man killed crossing the street in Phoenix]

Friends said he was a veteran and even held a vigil, renewing calls for safety measures.  There was another fatal pedestrian accident in 2016 according to data provided by the city.

The high-intensity activated crosswalk, known as a HAWK, costs about $100,000, according to the city’s Street Transportation Department.  When activated, the signal gives vehicle traffic a red light so pedestrians may safely cross.

The Street Transportation Department says another HAWK will soon be activated at Grand and 11th avenues.

[MAP: New HAWK locations]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Cardinals convene, keep 2018 goals in focus

    Cardinals convene, keep 2018 goals in focus

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-04-04 02:15:47 GMT
    New quarterback Sam Bradford participated in Tuesday's workout and is coming back from a knee injury that cost him most of last season with Minnesota. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)New quarterback Sam Bradford participated in Tuesday's workout and is coming back from a knee injury that cost him most of last season with Minnesota. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    New quarterback Sam Bradford participated in Tuesday's workout and is coming back from a knee injury that cost him most of last season with Minnesota. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)New quarterback Sam Bradford participated in Tuesday's workout and is coming back from a knee injury that cost him most of last season with Minnesota. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Making the Super Bowl this season isn't totally on the minds of the Arizona Cardinals at present. 

    More >

    Making the Super Bowl this season isn't totally on the minds of the Arizona Cardinals at present. 

    More >

  • Phoenix looking into painting streets off-white to help with heat

    Phoenix looking into painting streets off-white to help with heat

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:46:04 GMT
    Researchers are looking into whether painting streets off-white would be a good idea. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Researchers are looking into whether painting streets off-white would be a good idea. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Researchers are looking into whether painting streets off-white would be a good idea. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Researchers are looking into whether painting streets off-white would be a good idea. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    In Southern California, they've painted some residential streets an off-white color to reflect the sun, and it's something the ASU Urban Climate Research Center is looking at for Phoenix.?

    More >

    In Southern California, they've painted some residential streets an off-white color to reflect the sun, and it's something the ASU Urban Climate Research Center is looking at for Phoenix.?

    More >

  • Truck slams into Mini Cooper during emissions test

    Truck slams into Mini Cooper during emissions test

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:02:27 GMT
    (Source: ADEQ)(Source: ADEQ)

    Surveillance video shows a big truck slam into a yellow mini cooper during an emissions test.

    More >

    Surveillance video shows a big truck slam into a yellow mini cooper during an emissions test.

    More >
    •   