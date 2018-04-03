Suns rookie Josh Jackson, Scottsdale 9-year-old end March Madness battle in tie

Villanova beat Michigan in the men's basketball national championship game Monday night.

But there was no winner in the March Madness battle between Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson and third-grader Luke Feiler of Scottsdale.

Jackson and Luke each filled out a March Madness bracket to see who could pick the most winning teams.

The both picked 37 winners, but neither one of them chose Villanova to win it all.

On Tuesday, Jackson and Luke decided to settle things on the basketball court.

Jackson invited the 9-year-old from Copper Canyon Elementary School out for a friendly game of one-on-one after Suns practice Monday.

Luke hit a couple of big shots, but Jackson kept the pressure on by playing stellar defense.

Luke and Jackson did not reveal who won, but said they are looking forward to another March Madness challenge next year.

