AZ teachers increase protests and rallies; threat of strike looming

Arizona teachers aren't ready to walk out of the classroom yet, but they are taking one step closer to going on strike.

A number of rallies, protests, and walk-ins are planned on campuses across the state.

Lisa Robbins is like a lot of Arizona moms keeping a close eye on what's going on, because she knows that if teachers go on strike, parents will either have to stay home from work or find a place to take their kids.

"They would have to scramble to get care, and they probably don't have the means to pay for that kind of childcare all day, for days and days," said Robbins.

But just how likely is it that Arizona teachers would walk out of the classroom in their fight for higher pay?

Dawn Penich-Thacker with Save our Schools said it's a very real possibility, if state lawmakers ignore their demands for a pay raise.

Arizona currently ranks near the bottom nationwide when it comes to teacher salaries.

"If it comes to it, I know there are folks who are ready to go down the path to a strike," said Penich-Thacker. "But again, teachers don't want to do that. Teachers love the classroom and want to be there. We would rather put all that energy and time and brain power into finding a solution, not stopping the system in its tracks."

Last week, the group Arizona Educators United held a rally at the state Capitol, where organizers demanded a 20-percent pay hike.

That's a figure AZ Senate President Steve Yarbrough (R - Chandler) said is unrealistic, considering the Governor is proposing a one-percent teacher pay raise.

Yarbrough does not think a strike is a good idea.

"They shouldn't walk out because they have contracts and it would be the wrong thing to do," said Yarbrough. "Going out and leaving students not learning; that's not a good idea."

Penich-Thacker said that they are looking to determine if enough teachers would support a strike and if there is enough support from the public.

