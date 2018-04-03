PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria

'The female involved, 26-year-old Haley Mullinix of Phoenix, was arrested for hindering prosecution,' according to the Peoria Police Department. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

"The shooter was identified as Christopher Mott, a 30-year-old Peoria man,' according to the Peoria Police Department. (Source: Motor Vehicle Division via Peoria Police Department)

Police believe Christopher Mott (left) shot and killed a man in Peoria. They arrested Haley Mullinix for allegedly hindering prosecutions. (Source: MVD via Peoria Police Dept., Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and 3TV/CBS 5)

Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.

It happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of 91st and Olive avenues.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed in shooting in Peoria]

The Peoria Police Department on Wednesday identified the victim as Jaime Guerrero, 26, of Phoenix, and the shooter as Christopher Mott, 30, of Peoria.

“Preliminary investigation shows that Guerrero and another male were in an argument about a female at this location, when Guerrero reached for a gun and the other male shot Guerrero,” according to Brandon Sheffert of the Peoria Police Department. “The female then took the gun from Guerrero and hid it nearby; the gun was recovered by detectives.”

Sheffert said investigators also recovered the gun that killed Guerrero.

Mott was arrested at the scene, Sheffert said. He spoke with detectives and “later released pending further investigating.” At this point, he has not been booked.

Police identified the woman at the heart of the argument as Haley Mullinix, 26, of Phoenix. Sheffert said she was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.

Investigators have not expounded on the relationships among Guerrero, Mott and Mullinix, nor did they say if the men had had run-ins in the past.

“This was an isolated incident between the parties involved and we appreciate the patience of the residents in the area that were affected by this situation,” Sheffert said in a news release.

The case remains under investigation.

