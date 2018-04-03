Motorcyclist killed in crash in north Phoenix

A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly collision in Phoenix Tuesday.

It happened around 9 a.m. near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Officers say a semi-truck southbound on 23rd Avenue attempted a left turn onto Melinda Lane into the path of a northbound motorcyclist.

The vehicles collided, causing fatal injuries to the motorcyclist.

Driver impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Speed is still under review as a possible contributing factor.

Both vehicles were operated by adult males.

