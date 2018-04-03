Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refundPosted: Updated:
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.
Annoying 'pop-up' ads continue
Ever been surfing online using your mobile phone and then -- "whammo" -- you're interrupted by a pop-up ad? Experts tell us clicking on some might actually be risky.
3 On Your Side has huge results for March
3 On Your Side recoups or saves more than $41K for viewers in March.
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.
Phoenix area sees a significant real estate rebound
The Phoenix real estate market has officially taken off.
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.
Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet on Hawaii hiking trail
A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.
Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.
Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.
PD: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.
Father who left son to die after crash found guilty of murder
A New Jersey man who left his 2-year-old son to die in a crash he caused after shoplifting from Walmart has been found guilty of murder.
Ahwatukee restaurant forced to close temporarily, landlord accused of not paying water bill
A local restaurant owner said he's caught in the middle of a dispute over water between his landlord and the City of Phoenix.
'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
Chandler father of 9 with cancer fighting for his life
"Ya know it's a step at a time, all of life is" said Don Conover. For 45-year-old Don Conover life's next step was in slow motion.
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.
Texting 911 capability now available in Maricopa County
As of today, people in Arizona have another way to get help in an emergency, according to a news release from the Glendale Fire Dept.
PD: Possible love triangle ends in deadly shooting in Peoria
Police believe the man who was shot and killed in Peoria and the man who pulled the trigger were fighting over a woman.
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hiding
Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund
A homeowner in Litchfield Park wanted a security gate and paid half up front but the job was never even started. Then 3 On Your Side stepped in to help make things right.More >
Mesa's Pioneer Park gets a makeover
It took about a year to construct the playground, which has multiple level structures, bridges, swings, climbing ropes, rock walls and lots of slides.
If MLB allowed pitchers to wear masks would they use them?
A line-drive hit straight back at the pitcher is one of the scariest moments in baseball.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.
Authorities ID hiker who died after falling off east Oahu trail
VIDEO: Ahwatukee business caught in water fight
A business in Ahwatukee said it is caught in the middle of a water fight between the City of Phoenix and a golf course.
VIDEO: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.
VIDEO: Chandler father of nine fighting cancer
A Chandler father of nine kids is fighting for his life as he learns he has brain cancer. Now he wonders about the future of his family.
VIDEO: A vending machine... for cars
Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202. [It's a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.
