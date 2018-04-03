3 On Your Side

Update: Litchfield Park homeowner finally gets $800 refund

Posted:
Janet Allen said she finally got her $800 refunded. (Source: 3TV)
Allen said she wanted a security gate installed in her home's front entry. (Source: 3TV)
Hall said that he would be mailing out Hall's $800 refund, and he did. (Source: 3TV)
The owner of a welding company has been telling a Valley homeowner for months that he'll refund her $800 and after 3 On Your Side got involved, Janet Allen says the owner finally did.

"I feel very relieved," she said.

The Litchfield Park homeowner finally has her $800 back and she says she couldn't be happier.

"The ordeal is over," Allen said.

The refund came in the form of two Western Union Money Orders which were mailed to her by Tyler Hall. Hall owns a company called T&A's Mobile Welding, also known as T&A's Welding Fabrication and Repair.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Allen explained how she wanted a security gate installed in her home's front entry and gave Tyler Hall $800, half of the total cost to get the gate started.

"I wanted a gate that would open to give me extra security so I could use my forecourt without worrying about anybody coming any further," she said.

Allen says she hired Hall, who also goes by Thomas, way back in October. But since then, Allen says he and his company haven't come through with that gate.

"First of all, he said that he was too busy but he's got it on his roster and his plans. It was one excuse the other then he said he said he had ill health," Allen said.

That triggered numerous emails where Hall promised in writing to return Allen's $800, but he just never did. And the more Allen asked for her money back, the more she says his emails to her turned vile. In fact, some of the emails are so vulgar, we can't read them to you.

"It's too crude to actually mention on camera," she said.

3 On Your Side contacted Hall, but he declined several times to talk to us on camera. We even went to an address that he has listed with the Arizona Corporation Commission, but we were told he doesn’t live there.

However, Hall did email 3 On Your Side saying, "We are all human and she rubbed us completely the wrong way."

Hall went on to say that he would be mailing out Hall's $800 refund, and he did. Allen says she can't believe it. She's been asking for her money back for months and with the help of 3 On Your Side, she finally received it.

"It's been wonderful. You've been in contact with me all the time, keeping me updated and tell me the progress you hope were hopefully going to make and bingo it happened," she said.

We’re glad 3 On Your Side was able to help the viewer out. Allen says she'll now use the money towards getting that security gate using another company.

