Speak of the Devils Podcast: Spring Football Homestretch

Spring football is hitting the homestretch. Let's talk about it.

With 10 practices in the books, trends are beginning to emerge about Herm Edwards' Sun Devils. After a look at the latest news (3:44), we examine some of the major themes of the spring, what they mean now, and how they translate moving forward (16:31).

We're then joined by insider Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com for his analysis of the spring's first 10 sessions...plus a little basketball news (1:14:32).

