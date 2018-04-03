Woman found dead in Phoenix alley

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley Tuesday.

The victim's body was found near 39th Street and Wilshire Avenue.

Police have not said how she died, but they are saying it is likely a homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

