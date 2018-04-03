Gilbert man accused of stealing $86,000 worth of items from Home Depot stores

A Gilbert man has been arrested for reportedly stealing $86,000 worth of products from Home Depot stores around Maricopa County over a span of six years.

Antoine Elkik faces 40 counts of trafficking stolen property.

The crimes took place between 2012 and 2018.

Police say Elkik would purchase products from Home Depot, put them in his car, then immediately go back to the store with his receipt. He would then select the same products, and then exit the store... but this time without paying.

If a sales associate questioned him, police say he would show the receipt for his prior purchase.

Police say he would later return the stolen products to the store for a full refund.

One red flag for police? Elkik reportedly used the same credit cards for all the purchases and returns.

Police say he purchased 402 items since 2012, returning all of them for refunds.

Elkik was identified because he had made a return without a receipt and provided his Arizona driver's license.

"From that point on, the credit cards associated with Antoine were tracked and the credit cards matched that of the purchases and fraudulent returns," according to the police report.

Home Depot organized crime investigators also used analytical research, which showed a large number of refunds on Elkik's credit cards.

Elkik is due back in court April 4.

