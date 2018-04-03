TRAFFIC ALERT: Superstition Freeway restricted at night in areas east of Loop 101

Sections of US 60 will be closed April 2-17 accoridng to ADOT (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sections of US 60, also known as the Superstition Freeway, east of Loop 101 in the Mesa area, will be restricted Sunday through Thursday nights between April 2 and April 17 for pavement-improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In addition, overnight closures of US 60 on- or off-ramps are also scheduled within the work zones as well.

The restrictions and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors, including progress on the overnight pavement improvements. Drivers are urged to use caution and be prepared to slow down their vehicles and merge safely while the following overnight restrictions are in place:

Westbound US 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Crismon Road and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. from April 2-5.

Westbound US 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Crismon Road and Val Vista Driver from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m on April 8-9.

Eastbound US 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Country Club Drive and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m from April 10-12.

Eastbound US 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Country Club Drive and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. from April 15-17.

Real-time freeway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information website, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed.

