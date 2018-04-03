Pet of the week: Wendy

Pet of the week: WendyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet on Hawaii hiking trail
Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet on Hawaii hiking trail
A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.More >
A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.More >
Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Ahwatukee restaurant forced to close temporarily, landlord accused of not paying water bill
Ahwatukee restaurant forced to close temporarily, landlord accused of not paying water bill
A local restaurant owner said he's caught in the middle of a dispute over water between his landlord and the City of Phoenix.More >
A local restaurant owner said he's caught in the middle of a dispute over water between his landlord and the City of Phoenix.More >
PD: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
PD: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.More >
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.More >
Chandler father of nine fights for his life
Chandler father of 9 with cancer fighting for his life
Chandler father of 9 with cancer fighting for his life
"Ya know it's a step at a time, all of life is" said Don Conover. For 45-year-old Don Conover life's next step was in slow motion.More >
"Ya know it's a step at a time, all of life is" said Don Conover. For 45-year-old Don Conover life's next step was in slow motion.More >
'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet
'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
Newborn baby stolen by monkey found dead in a well
Newborn baby stolen by monkey found dead in a well
A 16-day-old baby in India was snatched from outside his home in a village in India on Saturday. Days later, the baby was found dead in a well behind the house.More >
A 16-day-old baby in India was snatched from outside his home in a village in India on Saturday. Days later, the baby was found dead in a well behind the house.More >
Dobson HS principal by day, competitive bodybuilder off the clock
Dobson HS principal by day, competitive bodybuilder off the clock
By day she's the principal of Dobson High School but by night, Tamara Addis' principal focus is getting on stage as a competitive bodybuilderMore >
By day she's the principal of Dobson High School but by night, Tamara Addis' principal focus is getting on stage as a competitive bodybuilderMore >
Father who left son to die after crash found guilty of murder
Father who left son to die after crash found guilty of murder
A New Jersey man who left his 2-year-old son to die in a crash he caused after shoplifting from Walmart has been found guilty of murder.More >
A New Jersey man who left his 2-year-old son to die in a crash he caused after shoplifting from Walmart has been found guilty of murder.More >
Texting 911 capability now available in Maricopa County
Texting 911 capability now available in Maricopa County
As of today, people in Arizona have another way to get help in an emergency, according to a news release from the Glendale Fire Dept.More >
As of today, people in Arizona have another way to get help in an emergency, according to a news release from the Glendale Fire Dept.More >
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.More >
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.More >
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
-
Pet of the week: Wendy
Pet of the week: Wendy
Wendy was one of several pets who recently came into our care after it had been determined that she and several other pets had not been receiving the love and attention that all pets deserve.More >
Wendy was one of several pets who recently came into our care after it had been determined that she and several other pets had not been receiving the love and attention that all pets deserve.More >
Cat caught in fire gets helping hand from firefighters
Cat caught in fire gets helping hand from firefighters
Firefighters give a dose of oxygen and much-needed TLC to a cat trapped in a house fire.More >
Firefighters give a dose of oxygen and much-needed TLC to a cat trapped in a house fire.More >
Woman walks 210 miles across Arizona to raise awareness for K-9 sanctuary
Woman walks 210 miles across Arizona to raise awareness for K-9 sanctuary
An Arizona woman is hiking more than 200 miles to raise money and awareness for her sanctuary for former police and military dogs.More >
An Arizona woman is hiking more than 200 miles to raise money and awareness for her sanctuary for former police and military dogs.More >
Arizona Humane Society offers puppy training parties
Arizona Humane Society offers puppy training parties
Training your new puppy can be a little overwhelming, but making sure they are socialized and trained ensures that your dog will be happy, confident and well-behaved.More >
Training your new puppy can be a little overwhelming, but making sure they are socialized and trained ensures that your dog will be happy, confident and well-behaved.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
RAW VIDEO: Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
Authorities ID hiker who died after falling off east Oahu trail
Authorities ID hiker who died after falling off east Oahu trail
VIDEO: Ahwatukee business caught in water fight
VIDEO: Ahwatukee business caught in water fight
A business in Ahwatukee said it is caught in the middle of a water fight between the City of Phoenix and a golf course.More >
VIDEO: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
VIDEO: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.More >
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Chandler father of nine fighting cancer
VIDEO: Chandler father of nine fighting cancer
A Chandler father of nine kids is fighting for his life as he learns he has brain cancer. Now he wonders about the future of his family.More >
VIDEO: Canadian couple honeymoon in Arizona, camera bag along with photos goes missing
VIDEO: Canadian couple honeymoon in Arizona, camera bag along with photos goes missing
A Canadian couple chose Arizona for their wedding and honeymoon, now their photo are missing. They're hoping someone returns them. Story: http://bit.ly/2q2f2INMore >
A Canadian couple chose Arizona for their wedding and honeymoon, now their photo are missing. They're hoping someone returns them. Story: http://bit.ly/2q2f2INMore >