Pet of the week: Wendy

It’s hard to imagine that a face this sweet could ever be taken for granted, but that was, unfortunately, the case for this 11-month-old domestic shorthair named Wendy.

Wendy was one of several pets who recently came into our care after it had been determined that she and several other pets had not been receiving the love and attention that all pets deserve. Since coming to the Arizona Humane Society, however, Wendy has been able to be herself and show off her individual and amazing personality to staff and volunteers.

Wendy loves to receive attention and is a big fan of both playtime and naps. She would love the opportunity to keep shining and keep taking center stage as often as possible.

Come visit her today at our Sunnyslope location and see why she’s got the ability to light up the faces of everybody around her.

[MORE: Pet and animal news on azfamily.com]

Wendy is only 11-months-old and a reminder that kitten season is right around the corner.

If you are at least 18 years of age and have already completed our Online Foster Hero Orientation and additional Bottle Baby online training, you are invited to our Bottle Baby Training Workshop to be held on May 5 at the Sunnyslope campus.

[RELATED: Bottle-fed kittens need foster homes in Phoenix]

Attendees will get hands-on training and learn how to properly care for kittens under 5 weeks old.

After the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to take bottle kittens home and use the skills they’ve learned to foster young, orphaned kittens in their own home. Sign up today to help save the lives of our tiny feline residents!

[ONLINE: Arizona Humane Society needs Foster Heroes

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.