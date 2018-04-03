Asparagus Three Ways

Yield: 4 servings

1-1/2 to 2lb. Asparagus, trimmed (about 5-7 spears per person)

With Shiitake Mushrooms:

1 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 each Shallot, finely diced

½ lb. Shiitake mushrooms, washed and sliced

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

As needed Lemon juice

1. Heat a 10” sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the shallot and cook until soft, add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Spoon the mushrooms over the asparagus.

Ala Polanise:

2 Tbsp. Butter

1/3 cup Fresh bread crumbs

1 each Hardboiled egg

2 Tbsp. Parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp. Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

To taste Freshly ground black pepper

1. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bread crumbs and toast gently until golden brown. Transfer to a mixing bowl.

2. Chop the eggs and add to the bread crumbs. Stir in the parsley, cheese and black pepper.

With Orange Butter:

2 Tbsp. Orange juice

¾ cup White wine

½ each Bay Leaf

1 each Shallot, peeled and chopped

1 Tbsp. Heavy cream

2 oz. Butter, cut into bits

2 tsp. Orange zest

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine orange juice, white wine, bay leaf & shallot in a stainless steel saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce until syrupy. Add cream and reduce slightly.

2. Wisk in butter bit by bit over med. low heat, being careful not to let the sauce boil. Finish to taste with orange zest, salt and pepper.