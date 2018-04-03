Like to keep an eye on the sky?

Love weather? There are some really neat opportunities to get involved with weather watching (and learning) right now in Arizona! And the timing couldn’t be better, with the start of monsoon season just two months away.

BECOME A STORM SPOTTER

Radar and satellite is great when it comes to detecting weather in our state, but nothing beats ground reports. Accurate ground reports that is! The National Weather Service offers a class that will train you to be a certified severe weather spotter. Spotters are not the same as storm chasers. When you see severe weather like thunderstorms, dust storms, flash flooding or hail, you report what you observe to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In the approximately 90-minute class, you’ll learn how to correctly identify the types of severe weather we see in Arizona, and how those types of storms develop as well. At the end of the class, you’re given a spotter number that you’ll use to identify yourself when you call in reports. NWS meteorologists can use the information you provide to issue severe weather watches and warnings that could save lives.

Classes are free, and they’re pretty interesting!

Here’s a list of upcoming classes in the Valley: https://bit.ly/2ItOV5S

In Southern Arizona: https://bit.ly/2tTsQKR

In Northern Arizona: https://bit.ly/2q7AkEX

BECOME AN NWS INTERN/VOLUNTEER

If you’re a college student, you might want to be a student volunteer for NWS this summer. This is perfect for the student who thinks they might want to pursue a career in meteorology. You’ll learn about the work and responsibilities of NWS meteorologists, complete a research project and even get career counseling. What a great opportunity! I wish I knew about this program when I was in school. The program starts in early June, but applications are due April 13. More details here: https://bit.ly/2GLpEGn

CHASE STORMS

Local photographer Mike Olbinski is leading a stormchasing tour through the plains, and a monsoon photography workshop in Arizona. Spots fill up fast, but keep in mind for future years if you’re interested. Mike is passionate about weather and has followers from around the world!

For more info on Mike’s tour, and to see his great photos, click here: https://bit.ly/2GAbowv

