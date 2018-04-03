The Bowyer Battle against cystic fibrosis

Knox Gray Bowyer was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 7 days old. The diagnosis left his mom, Kylie Bowyer, "speechless and devastated."

The Bowyer Battle is the family's way to raise funds and awareness for Knox, and others like him, who struggle to live each day with this progressive, terminal disease.

The disease, which is genetic, "causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time," explains the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on its website.

"In people with CF, a defective gene causes a thick, sticky buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. In the lungs, the mucus clogs the airways and traps bacteria leading to infections, extensive lung damage, and eventually, respiratory failure. In the pancreas, the mucus prevents the release of digestive enzymes that allow the body to break down food and absorb vital nutrients."

[IMAGE: The Bowyer Battle event flyer]

About 30,000 Americans are struggling every day just to breathe. Bowyer says the family prays the research will lead to better tomorrows.

If you'd like to support their fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, go to www.TheBowyerBattle.com and donate or register to take part in the cornhole tournament on Saturday, April 7.

The Bowyer family also is taking part in the 30th anniversary Great Strides event in Tempe on Sunday, April 22. Their goal is to raise $20,000.

"We gather for this event to not only honor Knox and the beautiful life we intend to help him live, but also for every other person affected by this disease, fighting for their life daily," reads The Bowyer Battle team page.

The Arizona Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hopes to raise $185,000.

"Great Strides provides a fantastic opportunity for family, friends, students, and colleagues to come together and make a difference in the lives of people with CF," explains the organization's event page. "The event harnesses the power of people with a shared vision and encourages collaboration, team building, and leadership, as we collectively take steps to find a cure."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.