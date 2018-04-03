Cat caught in fire gets helping hand from firefighters

Fire crews gave the kitty oxygen until she could breathe on her own (Source: CBS)

Cupcake the cat was rescued by firefighters (Source: CBS)

We all need a helping hand every once in awhile, even our four-legged friends.

That was true for a Florida cat named Cupcake.

She got trapped in a house fire in West Palm Beach. But firefighters were able to rescue her and two other people from the flames.

But after inhaling all that smoke, Cupcake was having trouble breathing on her own.

So firefighters moved in with some oxygen for her.

Cupcake curled up with the firefighter and cooperated as he administered some fresh O2.

The sweet moments were all caught on video.

We're happy to report everyone is going to be just fine.

