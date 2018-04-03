Emotional reunion as father facing deportation returns to family

Tears and hugs greeted Fernando Carrillo after he was released from immigration detention (Source: CBS)

The tears were flowing in San Francisco as a father who faced deportation was released from detention and was able to return to his family.

Fernando Carrillo walked out of the immigration office to chants of ‘Welcome Home!, Welcome Home!’

Within moments, he was smothered by hugs from his wife and children.

“I feel like I was just born again,” said Carrillo while holding his youngest daughter. “God gave me another chance to be with my family and I’m just thankful.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Carrillo in October after he dropped off his 4-year-old daughter at daycare.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Carrillo's wife, Lourdes Barraza. “This is something we were hoping for. We obviously had faith that it would happen, eventually, and we are just very grateful to God and grateful to the community for the support we have received.”

Carrillo is a Mexican national. Barraza and her children are citizens. However, she said there was no path to citizenship for her husband, even though he’s married to a citizen.

She said her husband has no criminal record but was detained on a previous deportation order.

Since Carrillo’s arrest, an online petition has garnered nearly 4,000 signatures and more than 500 people have called to ask for his release, according to a representative from the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity.

Just last week Immigration Judge Joseph Park issued a withholding of removal order, allowing Carrillo to remain in the United States.

A “withholding of removal” order is a special type of order issued by an immigration judge to a person who demonstrates a more than 50 percent change that they will be persecuted in their home country because of such things as race or religion.

