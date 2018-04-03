Friday, March 30, 2018

Friday, March 30, 2018Posted:
Chef Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit and Rum Bar
To make a reservation, visit www.thebreadfruit.com or call 602-267-1266.
Robert Black– Vintage Pastel Perfection
For more information on Fashions by Robert Black visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770. Models provided by Ford Robert Black Agency. Contact www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537
Cox Homelife
For more information, visit www.cox.com
Nature Works Best
For more information, look for Manifesto for a Cancer Patient—on Amazon.
Weight Loss Institute of Arizona- Gastric Sleeve
For more information about weight loss surgery visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855.PHX.THIN. The WLIA also has two new offices open in Glendale and East Mesa.
Scottsdale Vein Center
For more information, visit www.scottsdaleveincenter.com or call 480-483-0208
Facing Freedom
For more information, you can find her book Facing Freedom on Amazon
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
For more information, call 480-459-5262.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com