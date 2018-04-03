Carvana in Tempe will dispense cars from giant vending machine

This is what the finished product will resemble (Source: Carvana)

Construction is underway near Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Construction is underway near Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

You can buy snacks from vending machines... cupcakes... makeup... even electronics.

But how would you like to buy your next car from a giant vending machine?

Check out Carvana, which is being built in Tempe, near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.

[RELATED: Car vending machine coming to Tempe]

Our az family news chopper flew over the construction site Tuesday morning.

Tempe's Carvana will be a 9-story, glass building that will actually dispense cars.

[WATCH: Carvana's car vending machine]

Customers buy their car online and use a special coin to dispense the car from the vending machine.

According to Carvana's website, customers take a 360-degree virtual tour of the car before buying and have seven days to test-own the car in person after purchase.

The vending machine is made by the Phoenix-based online car company, Carvana, and the Tempe location will be the sixth in the country.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.