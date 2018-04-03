Fiber optic jellyfish? LED bubble tube? It's all part of new rehab facility for kids

Phoenix Children's Hospital is now able to provide more services to kids and their families in the east Valley.

That's thanks to a new, pediatric rehabilitation center that just opened on the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center campus.

New services at the 6,000-square-foot facility include:

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Feeding therapy

Speech and language therapy

The new center also includes a 1,200-square-foot gym, as well as seven private individual feeding and treatment rooms.

There's also a high-tech multi-sensory room that includes a super active fiber optic jellyfish, LED bubble tube and LED wall carpet that provides patients with visual and tactile sensory input. The center is filled with fiber optic visuals that will be used for improving a child's sensory integration, social interaction and fine motor skills. There's also a rock-climbing wall.

"We are thrilled to bring these innovative, specialty rehabilitation practices to Gilbert and the surrounding communities," said Elizabeth Linos, Director of Rehabilitative Services at Phoenix Children's. "Our pediatric-trained therapists are dedicated to helping children achieve their optimal level of independence and this new center will undoubtedly help us keep that commitment."

The center opened to the public April 2.

The Phoenix Children's pediatric inpatient unit at Mercy Gilbert opened in October 2014. The 22-bed unit offers around-the-clock pediatric coverage staffed by Phoenix Children's Medical Staff hospitalists for children requiring observation or inpatient care.

Location: 3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Phone number: (602) 933-0980

www.phoenixchildrens.org

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.