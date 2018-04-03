Scottsdale students learn real life skills with class coffee cart

A Scottsdale teacher goes above and beyond to teach her special education students real-life skills. She reached out to community businesses for help and they responded.

Cochise Elementary School Sarah Finley started a coffee cart called the "Cochise Coffee Kart" to teach her special education students real-life skills.

The students team up with other students and taking orders, making and hand delivering free coffee to the teachers.

"It's free coffee for teachers and they are getting to know my students as well," Finley said. "It's a good communication practice for my students to go in there and they are delivery coffee to a whole class."

Of course, this is something like this isn't free to do, so Finley reached out to the community for financial help and they delivered.

"Scottsdale Beer Company donated their creamer and sugar," she said. "Arizona Bike Week made a donation as well."

Then Finley reached out to the parent organization and they made it possible to provide this day saver, free coffee for the rest of the year.

So every Friday for the rest of the year, the students at Cochise will be pushing this kart around campus every Friday delivering a lot of love, one sip at a time.

Finley also had some t-shirts printed up and its really been a win-win for Cochise elementary and its students and teachers.

Finley added that she has something else up her sleeve for next school year.

