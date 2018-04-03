As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, April 3

New MANA House

MANA (Marines, Army, Navy, Airforce) House is a peer-support, transitional living program of Catholic Charities Community Services dedicated to helping veterans who are experiencing homelessness get back on their feet and permanently changing their lives for the better.

A new shelter for veterans experiencing homelessness is opening in the Valley. It's a new and larger facility for MANA house in Central Phoenix, and ahead of their ribbon cutting and open house tonight, we get a sneak-peak of the expanded shelter and how they offer life-changing support to veterans in need.

Today, Catholic Charities is celebrating the grand opening of a new and larger facility for MANA House in Central Phoenix.

This event was created to showcase the new MANA House location and explain the impact that MANA House has in the community. MANA House serves veterans in rebuilding their lives by offering a supportive community of veterans, personal and individualized resources, and advocacy. The vision of MANA House is to bring an end to veteran homelessness. Event attendees can tour the new location and meet the team members and volunteers that provide life-changing support at MANA House.

RSVP for the event and find more information at www.CatholicCharitiesAZ.org/mana-house-ribbon-cutting.

Tuesday, April 3rd

Facility tours 4pm-5pm

Ribbon cutting and program 5pm-6pm

2422 W. Holly Street

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Arizona Gives Day

UMOM

Today is the day! Give back to UMOM on #AZGivesDay and make a BIG difference. Thanks to the generosity of one donor, your gift tomorrow can make TWICE the impact! Each donation received on Tuesday, April 3 will be matched up to $25,000!

$25,000 in 24 hours + $25,000 matches = $50,000

To make an even greater impact, make your gift from 8 to 9 a.m. and if UMOM receives the most unique donations of $50 or more during that hour there's a chance of winning bonus cash!

Will you help us reach our goal to provide 909 nights of shelter, meals and services to families, single women and youth experiencing homelessness?

For more information and to donate visit: www.azgives.org/umom

3333 E Van Buren Street

Phone: (602) 275-7852

Million Dollar Teacher Project

Million Dollar Teacher Project collaborates/partners with schools and school districts to implement innovative strategies geared towards making teachers FEEL like a million dollars. Our goal is to boost the profile of the profession and make teaching THE destination. The cornerstone of our organization is that the job of the teacher is the MOST important profession in modern society and we are working to make sure it is respected as such.

For more information and to donate visit: https://www.azgives.org/mdtproject

The power of playgroups/ Arizona Gives Day-AAWL

April 14 marks the one-year anniversary of AAWL's Dogs Playing For Life! program. The idea is that if we can better socialize dogs by hosting play groups, they'll get exercised more quickly and adopted faster (because they won't have aggression issues and tired dogs are better behaved around humans too).

With this program, AAWL can exercise the entire shelter in two hours which is about 100 dogs regularly. This has helped a lot of dogs who were originally aggressive and now live with and socialize with other dogs. People can visit Saturday mornings and watch the playgroups and see dogs they are interested in play and interact, which is much better than seeing them in a kennel.

For more information and to donate: https://www.azgives.org/aawl

For more information on visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Pinspiration: Date night and Homemade Gift Guide

Join us at Pinspiration, Thursday, April 5th at 6:30PM for a couple’s date night! Crafting, wine, mementos, advice and spice!

Each couple will create a custom wine box that can be used for wine, mementos or love notes. Everyone will receive several editable love notes, unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to gift each other.

Whether you're planning an event, conference, trade show, meeting, or just want to say, "thank you" to a client, giving a gift that someone will actually appreciate is key.

The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.

Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.

The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.

Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.

Monday-Wednesday will be available to be reserved for Groups of 5+ and Special Events/Team Builders. We will be open from 6-9pm on these evenings for Splatter dates and Splatter Reservations!

Thursday: 10am-9pm

Friday-Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-8pm

Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com

Pinspiration

5410 E. High Street, Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-636-8010

The Bowyer Battle- Corn Hole Tournament

The Bowyer Battle- Corn Hole Tournament - family fun charity event raising awareness while benefitting the cystic fibrosis foundation.

For more information: https://www.thebowyerbattle.com/events/the-bowyer-battle

Saturday April 7 at 11 am.

2714 E. Rawhide St.

Gilbert 85296

They are also raising money for Great Strides Walk to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Tempe April 22, 2018

Event Location: Tempe Center for the Arts

Check-in: 8:00 AM

Walk: 9:00 AM

Distance: 5k

For more information: http://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/6_Arizona_Phoenix?pg=entry&fr_id=6548

Suns Pride

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion when they host Pride Night, presented by Southwest Airlines®, on Tuesday, April 3 against the Sacramento Kings at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m.

As part of the Pride Night celebration, the Suns will host a pregame panel discussion in the Dos Equis Beer Garden from 5-6 p.m. to help raise awareness for diversity and inclusion issues. The panel will be led by LGBTQ community leaders including, Jason Collins, who was the first openly gay player in the NBA, Neil Giuliano, former Tempe mayor and the first openly gay mayor of a large U.S. city, Angela Hughey, co-founder and President of ONE Community, and Vince Kozar, COO of the Phoenix Mercury. The pregame event is open to the public and fans can register to attend the panel discussion on www.Suns.com/RSVP. The panel discussion will also be streamed live on the Suns' Facebook page.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance at Pride Night will receive a special t-shirt courtesy of Southwest Airlines, and the evening will showcase members of the LGBTQ community and in-game messaging advocating for equality. In honor of Pride Night, 10 percent of the proceeds from all Suns Team Shop sales that evening will be donated to the Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ young people.

Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns' Pride Night on Tuesday, April 3 against the Sacramento Kings are available at www.Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.

