PD: Man hit, killed by vehicle in central Phoenix parking lot

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Phoenix parking lot Tuesday morning.

The accident took place near the area of Central Avenue and Thomas Road.

According to Phoenix police, a woman was parking her vehicle outside of her job when the accident happened.

Several hours later, another person noticed the victim was underneath the car. That's when paramedics and police responded to the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver entered the parking lot early in the morning and struck an object she believed was debris as she parked her vehicle.

According to Phoenix police, the man was completely wrapped in blankets and was not immediately identifiable as a person without closer inspection.

Authorities believe that the victim may have been sleeping in the parking lot.

The accident is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.