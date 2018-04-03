Arizona man dies after falling 400 feet from on Hawaii hiking trail

A 24-year-old man originally from Arizona died after falling about 400 feet while hiking a dangerous trail in Hawaii on Easter Sunday.

According to CBS affiliate KGMB, Arizona native and Hawaii resident, Nathan Stowell fell while hiking from the third peak of Mount Olomana.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Kevin Mokulehua said firefighters were having trouble locating Stowell because of heavy tree cover.

They asked a hiker near the victim to shake a tree, giving firefighters a general location.

Firefighters then rappelled down and found Stowell about 400 feet (122 meters) below the hiking trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stowell's sister, Lexis Sweeney told Hawaii News Now that her family is now living a nightmare.

"I thought it was a sick April Fools’ joke to be honest with you," she said. "My baby brother is 24 years old and he's dead."

Sweeney added that Stowell was Facetiming with their sister while he was hiking the trail.

Friends of Stowell said he worked for local companies Handy Andy Hawaii and Hawaiian Fresh Farms since moving from Arizona five years ago. His colleagues added that Stowell was like family to them.

According to Hawaii News Now, the trail on Mount Olomana, where Stowell died is not sanctioned by the state of Hawaii. State officials there have been trying to stop the spread of online videos luring people to hike the trail.

In 2015, a Florida man died after falling about 200 feet (60 meters) from the trail. An off-duty firefighter died in 2014, and a social worker died in 2011, both from falling off the trail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

