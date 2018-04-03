Bisbee woman accused of trying to smuggle 2 into Arizona

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a Bisbee woman after finding two Mexico residents locked in the trunk of her vehicle at an immigration checkpoint near Tombstone.

After a Willcox Station agent working the primary inspection lane referred the driver of a sedan for a secondary inspection, a Border Patrol dog alerted authorities to an odor coming from the vehicle's trunk.

Agents opened the trunk and found a 32-year-old man and 44-year-old woman inside.

Authorities say the two had entered the U.S. illegally.

The 41-year-old driver was arrested on human smuggling charges.

Her name wasn't released and neither were the two people from Mexico who will be processed for immigration violations.

As temperatures start to climb, trunk dangers rise. Willcox #USBP agents and #PawsOnPatrol K9 team find two people hiding in a trunk at the State Route 80 #ImmigrationCheckpoint. #CBP is #AlwaysVigilant pic.twitter.com/s682l7280g — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) April 3, 2018

