Hit-and-run driver kills man outside of Phoenix crosswalk, police say

A middle-aged man is dead after he was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Phoenix late Monday night.

The man, who was in his late 40s to early 50s, was crossing outside of a crosswalk near Camelback Road and Central Avenue just before midnight, according to police.

He was struck and killed by an eastbound vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver and hope a witness will come forward with information on the suspect vehicle.

Officers are also checking nearby store surveillance video for any information on the deadly crash.

Eastbound traffic on Camelback Road was closed between Central Avenue and Third Avenue while authorities investigated. The light rail was also closed early due to the collision.

