Neighbors demand action after disturbing murder in central Phoenix

Neighbors are coming together and want something done after a shocking and a horrific crime that left an innocent man dead.

Police said Curtis Bagley started several fires, terrorized a neighborhood near Third Avenue and McDowell Road and stabbed to death Joshua Fitzpatrick, whose wife was calling 911 at the time.

Bagley now faces a list of felony charges including first-degree murder.

People near Margaret T. Hance Park, just north of downtown, said they know Bagley and have seen him around. They say he's one of many mentally ill people hanging around the area.

Karl Obergh said a town hall is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

"The idea is to lock arms and resolve any issues we have right now which is not necessarily the homeless population but it's a population hiding inside within some of the homeless," said Obergh.

He says the string of crimes is a wake-up call for the area.

"Let's reinforce our communication with each other, let's reinforce love thy neighbor, let's make sure as neighbors we protect each other and we keep an eye out for each other," Obergh said.

Obergh said he hopes local and city officials will attend. The location of the town hall is still being figured out.

"We need to make sure we have more police present downtown. We need to make sure we're able to take care of some of the homeless issues and some of the mental health issues," he said.

