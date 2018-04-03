Honeymooning Canadian couple's camera bag possibly stolen on South Mountain

Dane and Natalie Roy were honeymooning in Arizona when their bag went missing, along with their photos. (Source: Dane Roy/Facebook)

Memories were lost almost as fast as they were made.

A Canadian couple chose Arizona for their wedding and honeymoon, now their photos are missing.

They're hoping someone returns them.

"When we realized that our only copy of our honeymoon pictures were on there, it's devastating," said Natalie Roy.

Dane Roy and Natalie got married at the base of the Superstition Mountains.They adventured around Arizona, taking pictures as they went.

On Thursday, during a stop at South Mountain, their camera bag went missing, possibly stolen. Inside it, their memory cards with all their honeymoon photos.

"It's hard to think that we went to all those spots and we have some very beautiful pictures that we'll never be able to see," said Natalie.

"Please give our photos back, that's really what we want. I would even buy back some of my own stuff just to get those photos back," said Dane.

Dane's Canadian passport was also in his camera bag. Without it, they can't fly home. The newlyweds are now on a 26-hour road trip back to Saskatchewan.

