Chandler father of 9 with cancer fighting for his life

Chandler father of nine fights for his life

"Ya know it's a step at a time, all of life is" said Don Conover.

For 45-year-old Conover, life's next step was in slow motion.

“His eyes were twitching and his jaw was twitching and just got to a point it was scary looking," said Fawn Conover, Don's wife.

They went to the hospital, where Don had blood work, a CAT scan and an MRI.

"The diagnosis began with a kind of a somber looking doctor telling me the MRI came back and you have a tumor" said Conover.

The tumor was in his brain. He was scheduled for immediate surgery. A week later the results came back, Don has brain cancer.

"There are four categories of brain cancer, the most aggressive is Giloblastoma. According to my surgeon it’s a cancer not very well understood” said Don.

A cancer that can be treated but never cured.

"Learning the prognosis was life changing, all of a sudden everything’s with in a 3-month perspective instead of a 50 more years’ perspective" said Don.

The hardest part was going home and telling their nine children the news. "Heartbreaking, kind of a bitter thing but special and sacred really. They understand to the best of their ability" said Don.

The survival range for GMB is three to four months, with chemo and radiation possibly a year.

“I don't want a year, he's the love of my life" said Fawn.

Don does not want to do chemotherapy. The family is looking into alternative medicines but they are not covered by insurance. Don is the sole provider for the family and his wife Fawn and six of his nine children have Muscular Dystrophy.

So Don's brother Craig decided to start a Go Fund Me page to help raise money. They are hoping they get some help raising money for Don's cause.

"We thought it was really important to get a means out there to generate money he needs because he doesn't have it. I can't think of a world without Don. I told him there is a lot of people on the other side of heaven that is begging for him and we are begging for him so we are gonna win" said Graig Conover.

