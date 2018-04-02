Cardinals sign wide receiver Butler to 2-year deal

Dallas Cowboys' Brice Butler scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Arizona Cardinals have signed free agent wide receiver Brice Butler to a two-year contract.

Monday's move addresses one of the team's biggest needs, depth at the receiver position, following the departure of John Brown and Jaron Brown to free agency.

Butler, entering his sixth NFL season, played the last three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and totaled 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns. He was selected by Oakland in the seventh round out of San Diego State in the 2013 draft and played his first two seasons with the Raiders.

Overall, the 28-year-old receiver has appeared in 61 games, with 73 catches for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns.

