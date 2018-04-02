50-year-old man rescued from storm drain tunnel in Phoenix

Police now are investigating how and why the man was in the storm drain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Crews lowered a ladder and the man was able to climb out on his own. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters helped a man out of a City of Phoenix storm drain tunnel. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been rescued from a storm drain tunnel in Phoenix.

Police now are investigating how and why the man was in the storm drain.

The name of the man wasn't immediately released Monday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were called out when a group of students walking home from school heard someone yelling for help while they passed the elevated portion of an underground Salt River Project irrigation box.

When firefighters arrived, they saw water in the irrigation box and could hear the man but couldn't see him.

Other crews arrived and began opening manhole covers on Roeser Road. They eventually found the man in the storm tunnel.

They lowered a ladder and the man was able to climb out on his own.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.