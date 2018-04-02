Dodgers, DBacks begin series, former closer Kim tosses first pitch

The Diamondbacks are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2018 and bringing back familiar faces from the past. 2001 closer BK Kim threw out the first pitch on Monday night against the Dodgers.

Kim reflected on his time with the D-backs, “At the time he didn’t know he was in a very good place,” said Kim’s translator. “Now he knows he was a very good player and has pride in that.”

Kim played for the D-backs from 1999 to 2003 and made two appearances for the 2007 team in a brief return. He saved 19 games for the 2001 team, but is perhaps best known for his post season struggles. Kim twice gave up 9th inning leads in the World Series. Still, he returned to Phoenix with a smile on his face.

Since retiring from major league baseball, Kim ventured into the restaurant business. The owner of Umi Shushi in Los Angles, Kim said he would be happy to feed the members of baseball media any time they’re in Los Angeles! “Please come freely,” said Kim. “It’s free for all baseball media.”

Kim went on to save 36 games for the D-backs in 2002 and made the All Star team. He returned to Korea after 2007 & played four more seasons.

