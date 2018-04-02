'National Work Zone Awareness Week' reminds drivers to slow down

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual statistics, 765 people were killed in 2016. In Arizona, nine people died because of work zone crashes. (Source: City of Chandler)

The City of Chandler said drivers speeding through these sections of construction not only puts the workers’ lives at risk, but their own as well by possibly hitting barricades, or lifting steel plates that cover deep trenches. (Source: City of Chandler)

Drivers speeding through these sections of construction not only puts the workers’ lives at risk, but their own as well by possibly hitting barricades, or lifting steel plates that cover deep trenches. (Source: City of Chandler)

Next week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and the Chandler Police Department and Public Works and Utilities departments want to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones.

The City of Chandler said drivers speeding through these sections of construction not only puts the workers’ lives at risk, but their own as well by possibly hitting barricades, or lifting steel plates that cover deep trenches.

These warnings are especially relevant as there are several road improvements at Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, as well as annual slurry seal and repaving projects on local roads in the Chandler area, the city said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual statistics, 765 people were killed in 2016 due to crashes in work zones. In Arizona, nine people died because of work zone crashes.

The City of Chandler warns people they should be on high alert when nearing a work zone to ensure everyone’s safety.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.