ADOT: First South Mountain Freeway bridge in Laveen open

Laveen drivers are now able to drive on the first completed South Mountain Freeway bridge, considered a milestone for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway project.

After a five-month closure at the Elliot Road and 59th Avenue intersection, ADOT said crews have finished a bridge that allows traffic from Elliot Road to travel safely over the South Mountain Freeway mainline, scheduled to open by the end of 2019.

This closure, which detoured drivers to Dobbins Road between 59th and 75th avenues, allowed for crews to quickly finish one of the 13 interchanges for the South Mountain Freeway. It’s also one of 40 bridges planned for the 22-mile-long corridor, ADOT said.

Since the end of October, ADOT crews have finished more than 2,000 feet of road improvements including constructing a 272-foot, two-span bridge and installing underground utilities and drainage structures which includes many 4-foot-wide storm drain crossings.

Additional work needed to complete the interchange will include paving the ramps and freeway, signage, lighting, final striping signals and landscaping, according to ADOT.

For more information on the South Mountain Freeway project, go to SouthMountainFreeway.com.

