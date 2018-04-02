Bill gives special treatment to corporate sponsors of charter schools

A controversial bill making its way through the Legislature is sparking claims that it gives education kickbacks to corporations.

HB 1196, which passed the House Appropriations Committee last week, allows publicly funded charters schools to give special treatment to the kids of corporate donors.

If passed, kids whose parents work for corporate sponsors would get preference when it comes to enrollment.

Currently, enrollment is determined by a lottery if the charter school receives more applications than the number of seats available.

"It's a bad thing because charter schools are public schools and you shouldn't have to be able to pay in, if you pay in to get special treatment that's not a public school that should be a private school," said Dave Wells, who is the research director for the Grand Canyon Institute.

The bill also allows non-profit groups to partner with charter schools, but opponents of the bill don't expect many charities will participate.

DeAnna Rowe, the executive director for Basis School Inc., says the idea could potentially open up a new revenue in a state with limited money for education.

Her organization helped craft the legislation that was sponsored by Rep. David Livingston, a Republican from Peoria.

According to a recent report from the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, Basis received $82 million for its 18 campuses across the state.

