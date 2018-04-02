Man killed in shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Peoria Police Department is trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

It happened near 91st and Olive avenues.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

A "few people" were detained, according to Ofc. Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department.

He said the suspect and the victim did know each other.

"So this isn't random shooting so there's no public safety risk at this time," Sheffert said.

No identities have been released.

An investigation is underway.

